Bill to allow fireworks use in Ohio heads to Gov. DeWine's desk

“We’ve watched the states around us all open up and us sort of just stay on the backburner,” says Roberto Sorgi, owner of American Fireworks in Hudson.

HUDSON, Ohio — Under a new bill that’s likely to be signed by Governor Mike DeWine, Ohioans will finally, legally, be allowed to set off consumer grade fireworks.

“It’s one of those things that we’ve watched and been anticipating,” says Roberto Sorgi, owner of American Fireworks in Hudson.

Sorgi’s family has been in business at American Fireworks since 1902. In that time, they’ve heard many rumblings about legalizing firework detonation in Ohio. However, it’s always found a roadblock somewhere.

“We’ve watched the states around us all open up and us sort of just stay on the backburner,” says Sorgi.

Meanwhile down in Columbus, Ohio House Representative Stephanie Howse has done her fair share of voting on firework legislation.

“Oh goodness, I think this might be like my fourth time voting on it,” says Howse. “There’s just been this back and forth.”

However, now it appears there may finally be action. A bill is headed to Governor DeWine’s desk after the one he vetoed earlier this year was revised and passed by both houses of the Ohio General Assembly.

“We all know that fireworks have been produced and shot here in the state for many years, now it just gives Ohioans the opportunity to finally do what they’ve been doing legally and safely,” says Sorgi.

House Bill 172 would only allow fireworks to be set off on private property on certain holidays or holiday weekends in Ohio, while also allowing local communities to restrict dates and times. The bill would add a tax on fireworks sales to go toward safety measures, like fire departments and also permit firework retailers to increase their size.

Sorgi says, “We have been pigeonholed and not been able to grow.”

The bill may seem inconsequential to some, since the current law restricting the lighting of fireworks wasn’t exactly followed.

“We see it,” says Representative Howse.

Sorgi says, “The state even dubbed it as the liar law.”

However, Howse didn’t like the bill and voted against it, saying if no one followed the rules before, they may just push the envelop even further with a longer leash.

“I do think that this will just work to expand an issue that has currently been a nuisance where we have not set up better safe guards,” says Howse. “I enjoy fireworks, I watch them, but I’m also very understanding where we have community members where it can cause a lot of emotional distress.”

Despite her vote, she does believe HB 172 will become law and is hoping if that happens that communities and residents work together to make sure everyone enjoys the show.

“If you do have a firework, please be mindful of those around you,” says Howse.

Sorgi says, “I think people are going to be excited, they really are going to be excited for this.”

If Governor DeWine signs this bill, it would take effect on July 1, 2022, just before the Fourth of July weekend.