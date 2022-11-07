Bike-packing trips takes riders and veterans on new journeys

The Miles 2 Freedom bike-packing ride went from Toledo to a Swanton ranch to raise money for local veterans while providing another hobby.

TOLEDO, Ohio — On Saturday, a group of bikers braved the heat and rode the pavement for nearly 30 miles to support local veterans.

The group rode from Wersell's Bike Shop in Toledo to H.O.O.V.E.S. Ranch in Swanton. They camped overnight and hopped back on their bikes coming back Sunday to ride the near 30 miles again.

The program is called "Miles 2 Freedom," and it was created as a healthy alternative for veterans to overcome issues like substance abuse and PTSD while building new skills.

Justin Held started the program back in April, and he gives three veterans the chance to ride on specific bikes they get to keep once they finish the journey.

He said he hopes to help them learn the skills of biking while providing them with a fun and different experience.

Held said he's suffered from his own struggles and that starting the program helped him gain more purpose. He wants others who embark on the journey to turn those struggles he had into superpowers.

His wife, Amanda, is the founder and owner of the trip's finish line, H.O.O.V.E.S. Ranch. The ranch provides a 30-day retreat for veterans who have PTSD and gives them opportunities to work with horses and partake in other healthy outlets as well.

Brett Gibson, a Wersell's employee, participated in the event and appreciates what it does for others. He said the event helps bring people out who may be apprehensive about riding alone and gives them a supportive group to ride with.

"If we can do this and do it yearly that would be awesome," Brett Gibson said.

Gibson's next journey for Miles 2 Freedom will be from Pittsburgh to Washington D.C. later this year.

For those who want to donate to Miles 2 Freedom, Wersell's is accepting donations at 2860 Central Avenue in west Toledo.