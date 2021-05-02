Biggest Week in American Birding going virtual this year

The birds will still come, but birders won't be able to flock together like in years past.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — Lake Erie’s southern coast in northwest Ohio has built up quite the reputation in the past few decades as the place to see, photograph, and enjoy migrating birds.

This week, a year after last year's event had to be canceled due to COVID-19, the area will once again host one of the premier birding events in the country.

And although things have changed due to the pandemic, thousands of birders are still expected for the "Biggest week in American Birding.”

American Robbins... Blue-winged warblers... Cedar waxwings...

There's quite literally an alphabet full of birding in northwest Ohio in the spring.

"Just go out to a park anywhere. There will be birds,” said Kimberly Kaufman - Executive Director at the Black Swamp Bird Observatory. “It's one of the things that makes birding such a wonderful past time, is that birds are everywhere and you can literally just walk out your door and find some birds."

Kaufman says that normally, birding this time of year brings in 90-thousand people to the area... along with about $40.

However, this year, due to the pandemic, the events being put on by Black Swamp Bird Observatory for the Biggest Week in American Birding, will be virtual.

The birds though will be quite real.

"The birds will still come, the birds don't know there's a pandemic. The birds don't care about borders or closures or vaccinations. The birds will still come," said Kaufman.

And where there are birds, there will be birdwatchers, spreading out around the region and answering the call of nature.

Although spots on the Magee Marsh Boardwalk have been limited this year there are still plenty of spots around the area to check out migrating birds.

"Northwest Ohio has become such an iconic destination for bird watchers all over the world; it's right here in our backyard,” said Kim High, with Metroparks Toledo. "There are birds that we don't normally see that if you get into your birding you can actually find in the Metroparks in Toledo."

Of course, you don't have to wait to go bird-watching High says Northwest Ohio is a bird haven year-round.

"We have more nesting songbirds in Lucas County than just about any other county in the state of Ohio."

All you need is a camera or binoculars, and some time to enjoy the wonderful outdoors.

"If you can get out to your local Metroparks wildlife area I would encourage everyone to at least go out and go birding."



The Black Swamp Bird Observatory's events begin this Thursday, May 6. Events run through May 10. Experts are planning 61 online presentations for birders of all skill levels.

Workshops on multiple topics will include “Tackling the Cat Crisis” “Bird-Smart Wind Energy” “Raptor ID” When and Why do Female Birds Sing” as well as many, many more topics.

There will also be a plethora of workshops on photography and drawing birds.

Registration for the Biggest Week in American Birding is free for members of the Black Swamp Bird Observatory and $35 for non-members.