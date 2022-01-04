Ohio ranked among top 4 states for Bigfoot sightings in new survey: See locations of the most recent reports

The top five states with the most Bigfoot sightings are listed as Washington, California, Florida, Ohio and Illinois.

OHIO, USA — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published on April 1, 2022, as part of an April Fools' Day prank with Blossom Music Center.

Do you believe in Bigfoot?

Ohio is among the top five states for potential Bigfoot encounters, according to a new list from BetOhio.com that used information from the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization “to compile the number of credible sightings by state that were credited and maintained by researchers, archivists and investigators of Bigfoot.”

BetOhio’s rankings have Ohio listed at No. 4 with 5.7 percent of the total “credible” Bigfoot sightings reported in the United States behind Washington, California and Florida.

The Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization lists 315 total sightings throughout Ohio stretching back to 1974.

“According to Ohio’s Country Journal, Ohio’s Bigfoot, known as The Grassman, is most likely to be spotted in the Appalachian foothills of Eastern Ohio,” BetOhio says. “Another hot spot is the state’s north-central region. Marc DeWerth -- a noted Bigfoot researcher -- says he was followed by a Bigfoot coming out of an old Ohio strip mine. Two hikers also saw Bigfoot in Salt Fork State Park.”

The most recent reports of Bigfoot sightings in Ohio came in July of 2021 in Jefferson and Mahoning counties, according to the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization. The Jefferson County report happened amid missing chickens that resulted in the discovery of "large footprints" near Bloomingdale. The Mahoning County report involves a couple returning home to witness a Bigfoot "crossing their driveway" outside of Columbiana.

Earlier this year, Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls captured a lot of attention with its epic Bigfoot video prank for April Fools’ Day. You can watch that full video below:

So where do all of the states rank in reference to Bigfoot sightings based on the BetOhio list? See below...

