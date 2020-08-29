Big Board Friday delivers excitement and gratefulness to football players and their families

Clay H.S. Athletic director, Mark Beach says the season will be different because of the pandemic but everyone is willing to abide by the rules.

The first Big Board Friday of the year has always been a huge day for local high school athletes and their families but this year it feels even bigger in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mark Beach, the athletic director at Clay High School in Oregon says it's something they've been waiting for all summer.

"Today is kind of a melting pot of multiple emotions. Excitement certainly to have the kids play," said Beach.

Parents at the game agreed.

"Excited, nervous, grateful," added Kristie and Paul Gibbs, parents of a Clay High School football player."

Everyone has been anticipating this day after COVID-19 had rained on their parade for way too long. But rain or shine they're willing to abide by any rule just to see their players back on the field.

"There's a lot of demand for Friday night football and there should be. So just the capacity constraints is really difficult and it's a tough pill for people to swallow," said Beach.

For Tara Jackson, it's a big moment to finally watch her son finish his senior season at Central Catholic High School.

"These boys have worked hard and everything else has been cancelled around us. They haven't really been able to do anything," said Jackson.

The sport, actually means more than just a win for these players and their families.

"A lot of athletes are leaning on athletics to get off to further their education so if we have a football season, they're able to portray how good they are and hopefully get scholarships," said Kandis Simpson, the mother of a Central Catholic High School junior football player.

As Friday night football wraps up, loyal fans say this is just the beginning of new normal for this season, but they're willing to abide as long as sports can continue.

"Watch my granddaughter cheerleading. This is their fourth year at it. And I haven't missed a Clay football game in four years. I just love to watch them play," said Stanley Spangler, the grandfather of a Clay High School cheerleader.