What to expect for Intel's groundbreaking ceremony

The ceremony will begin around 10 a.m. with President Joe Biden and Gov. Mike DeWine expected to be in attendance.

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — A groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Friday for Intel, nine months after the company announced its plans to invest $20 billion into the central Ohio area and build multiple factories in Licking County.

President Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks on the occasion. Gov. Mike DeWine and other state and local officials will also be in attendance.

Intel and the governor announced in January the technology company would build two state-of-the-art chip factories by 2025 just outside of New Albany.

The project is expected to bring 20,000 jobs to the state.

The groundbreaking ceremony was scheduled to happen in July, but was pushed back until the CHIPS Act was passed.

What to expect for Friday:

Intel's groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. 10TV will stream the ceremony along with Biden's remarks in this story and on YouTube.

The president is expected to discuss the recently passed CHIPS Act, which is expected to boost the semiconductor industry and create more high-tech jobs in the United States.

Traffic:

New Albany said it expects some major central Ohio arteries to be closed for about 15 to 30 minutes during the mid-morning and sometime between noon to 2 p.m.