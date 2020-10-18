Joe Biden supporters rally in Perrysburg

The event also drew a few Republicans in support of former Vice President Joe Biden.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — With election day less than three weeks away, local voters took to the streets of Perrysburg to make their voices heard.

A group of former Vice President Joe Biden supporters held signs while in Perrysburg Saturday morning.

For supporters like rally organizer Dan Kranfield, this was his first political rally.

"I've never participated in a political event in my life," Kranfield said.

For him, it's personal, he said.

"There's only one reason and I'm going to cry here in a minute it's a four-year-old cute little girl and I want her to grow up in democracy and I'm very worried about it," he said.

"I'm a fifth-generation Buckeye-Republican but I've had it with this guy Trump. He's just all over the map, and his ideas and what he has to say, he makes no sense. Most of what he has to say are lies, frankly," rally attendee Greg Fess said.

Some folks that spoke with WTOL said Biden has qualities that make him the best candidate for them.