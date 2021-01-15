Biden nominates Whitmer for DNC Vice Chair

It will be announced on Jan. 21 if Whitmer gets the position, after the DNC votes for committee officers.

President-elect Joe Biden has nominated Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for vice chair of the Democratic National Committee.

If she gets the job, she'll join newly appointed DNC Chair, Jamie Harrison.

Joe Biden has been a long fan of Gov. Whitmer. Prior to choosing Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate, Whitmer was up for consideration. Last year, Whitmer served as a co-chair for the Biden-Harris campaign and named to the Presidential Inaugural Committee.

Other DNC nominees include:

Jaime Harrison, Chair

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Vice Chair of Civic Engagement and Voter Protection

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Vice Chair

Rep. Filemon Vela Jr., Vice Chair

Jason Rae, Secretary

Virginia McGregor, Treasurer

Chris Korge, National Finance Chair

