Respect for Marriage Act met with cautious optimism, lingering uncertainties on equality

The bipartisan bill passed through Congress and now awaits Biden's final approval to solidify protections for same-sex and interracial marriages.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The United States is now one step closer to recognizing same-sex marriage after Congress passed the Respect for Marriage Act. President Joe Biden is expected to have a signing ceremony this week.

The act would recognize marriage regardless of race, ethnicity or sex and requires all states to recognize marriages legally performed in other states as well.

Equality Toledo board member Savannah Lutchey said progressions like the Respect for Marriage Act give hope for a brighter future, but still a lot of work needs to be done as hate crimes remain prevalent throughout the country.

"Now that we have this secured you just never know," Lutchey said. "With them repealing and pulling back on a lot of trans rights issues, nobody's safe."

She said she is grateful to be married to her wife who she wed several years ago as conversations about repealing marriage rights happened in Congress.

"I can't tell you how many couples that have gotten married in the last few months or so because they felt that their marriages and their relationships were at stake," she said.

While the bill recognizes same-sex marriages nationally, it still does not mean they will be legal in all 50 states.

In wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade earlier this year, Justice Clarence Thomas of the Supreme Court opened up conversations to overturn the landmark ruling of Obergefell v. Hodges, which made same-sex marriages legal in 2015.

This would affect members of the community who have yet to wed, who Lutchey said are no different.

"They don't realize that there's kids involved, there's families," Lutchey said. "They don't realize, families that are just like everybody else's families."

If signed into law, the bill's protections for same-sex marriage wouldn't apply to private businesses or organizations like churches. They would only apply to state, federal and other government offices.

With many legislations and proposals happening at the federal level, Lutchey said the movement towards equality starts here at home and the community will not stop the fight for what they stand for.

LGBTQ+ leaders also want to use the momentum towards advancing the Equality Act, which the House passed in Feb. 2021, before the bill stalled in the Senate.