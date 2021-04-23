Biden's American Jobs Plan will help northwest Ohio, adviser says

The $2.65 trillion plan was introduced by the President March 31.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A massive infrastructure plan from the Biden Administration can not only pay for itself, but could benefit people in northwest Ohio.

That's the message from Heather Boushey, a member of President Biden's Council of Economic Advisers. WTOL spoke with her Friday about multiple aspects of the $2.65 trillion American Jobs Plan.

The plan would invest billions into the nation's infrastructure, including manufacturing. Boushey said the President's plan focuses heavily on incentivizing the production of electric vehicles.

"I know how important this is to Ohio," Boushey said. "My understanding is about 16 percent of the state's output is in manufacturing. We need to make sure we're incentivizing manufacturers to put those good jobs here in the United States in places like Ohio. Tackling the challenge of electric vehicles will create those good jobs for the future."

The plan also calls for 500,000 charging stations to be set up across the U.S.

Part of the AJP focuses on expanding access to broadband to provide more Americans with high-speed internet. The coronavirus pandemic emphasized the importance of connectivity as millions of people worked or went to school virtually for months.

"About a third of people who live in rural areas don't have access, and about six in 10 folks in Ohio have either one or zero broadband service providers," Boushey said. "The President's plan calls for investment to make sure every community has access to broadband so they can be part of our economy and society."

In many rural areas, prices can be higher due to a lack of competition from suppliers.

Earlier this month, the White House released fact sheets for each state. In Ohio, 1,377 bridges and over 4,925 miles of highway are considered to be in "poor" condition.

The AJP would invest $115 billion into repairing roads and bridges.

"Core to the American jobs plan is making sure we have the infrastructure around the country to move people and goods from place-to-place," Boushey said. "We want to make sure we have roads without potholes and bridges that don't fall down and are structurally sound so people can get to work, and so goods and services can get across the country."

The AJP would be funded by increasing business taxes, including raising the corporate tax rate to 28 percent and establishing a minimum tax on corporate book income.

Boushey said in many ways, Biden is focusing on undoing some of the "distortions" put into the 2017 tax code.

"Recent studies have found some of the most profitable companies in the U.S. don't pay any corporate income taxes at all," she said. "This plan aims to fix that."