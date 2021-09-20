Bicyclist in critical condition after being intentionally hit by car

Multiple witnesses said they saw Kevondre Walton make a U-turn to intentionally speed up to hit the victim from behind.

TOLEDO, Ohio — One man was arrested after intentionally hitting a bicyclist with his car on Sept. 17.

Police say Corey Sumner, 20, was riding his bike southbound in the bike lane on Suder Ave. while Kevondre Walton, 20, was driving northbound on Suder Ave.

Multiple witnesses said they saw Walton make a U-turn to intentionally speed up to hit Sumner from behind. Walton then fled the scene.

Sumner suffered multiple skull fractures to his head and neck and is in critical condition at the hospital.

Walton was charged with felonious assault, as well as tampering with evidence. Toledo Police say Walton fled the scene, removed his license plates and hid them in a family member's apartment.

Walton's vehicle was located at the Ottawa Cove Apartments in Point Place. Police also arrested a second suspect, Sheniah Freeman.