TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police say a bicyclist was hit by a vehicle Friday morning on Hill Avenue. The accident happened around 7 a.m., right in front of Fire Station 4.

This is on Hill Avenue, near Ottawa Landings Drive.

According to officials on scene, the male bicyclist has a broken right ankle and is in the hospital. He was riding his bike on the sidewalk, heading east, when a driver of a white car struck him.

The driver said he was looking for traffic the other way when he pulled out of apartment complex and hit the bicyclist, who appeared to be a middle-aged male, police said. The driver said he didn’t see him.

A traffic investigator is on the scene to investigate.

