FREMONT, Ohio — Fremont City Schools are offering their students yet another option for them to earn college credits while still in high school.

The College Credit Plus program at Fremont City Schools allows current students to take classes at their schools, that also count as credit for a college of their choice.

Students can begin taking these courses as early as 7th grade, and could graduate from high school with a cap of 120 college credits already under their belts.

Fremont schools already has existing credit classes with Terra State, Tiffin University and Heidelberg University; but new this year, they have also added Bowling Green State University.

"So, we're catering to all of our college ready students that are there. They can take calculus, biology, blueprint reading, computers. All of those different kinds of courses, and we'd eventually wanted to expand to foreign language." said Anthony Walker assistant director of college and career readiness at Fremont City Schools

The classes are taught in the students schools by either Fremont teachers or Terra State faculty.

This means the old system of post secondary classes where students had to commute to the universities is a thing of the past.

"Sometimes families can't do that, there's often safety concerns, or even monetary issues with transportation or gas money. So, this does open this door for a lot more kids than maybe the traditional track," said FCS superintendent Jon Detwiler.

Fremont City Schools students have already been earning credits to BGSU for the last month. but, for more information, you can always contact the Fremont City Schools administrative offices.