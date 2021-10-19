BGSU health leaders call #VaxBGSU campaign a success as COVID-19 cases decline

Similar to Ohio's vaccine incentive program, the goal was to get as many students, staff and faculty vaccinated as possible.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — As COVID-19 cases decline in northwest Ohio, universities are seeing encouraging numbers as they approach the end of the fall semester.

Bowling Green State University wrapped up its #VaxBGSU campaign a few weeks ago, and leaders are calling it a success as COVID-19 cases go down and vaccination rates go up.

Two COVID-19 vaccine shots and a phone call later, one BGSU freshman is on her way to having college paid for.

"I was not expecting to get this as all. I was expecting to get air pods, or something, like the little prizes. (It is) insane that I actually did get the free tuition," freshman Anna Fitch said.

Fitch is the grand prize winner of free tuition for up to four years through the #VaxBGSU program.

Similar to Ohio's vaccine incentive program, the goal was to get as many students, staff and faculty vaccinated as possible.

"Where we sit, for the student population as a whole about 64% have reported to us that they have started the process of getting vaccinated. When we look at our residence hall students, that's even higher, in the 70% (range)," Chief Health and Wellness Officer Ben Batey said.

Leaders at BGSU say it's a win-win: the campus and community have more protection and students get prizes for entering their names.

"I was going to pay for college on my own with loans and everything. So, it will really help me when I first get out of college and not have to pay as much. So, it's really helpful," Fitch said.

School health leaders say these numbers give them hope things will go back to normal as colder months near and indoor events like hockey and basketball start up.

"With those high vaccination levels, we saw a pretty quick decrease in the number of cases as well, to the point where we are now. Week after week (we are) seeing decreases to a very low level of COVID-91 cases," Batey said.