BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Special Olympics Ohio announced that Bowling Green State University has been added to its state competition schedule next year.

BGSU will host the indoor events of a State Winter Games competition.

The Winter Games consists of six different sports (three outside and three inside) and two different competition events.

The indoor sports of basketball, competitive cheerleading and swimming will be held at BGSU on Feb. 21-23.

“Bowling Green and Bowling Green State University are so proud to be selected to host Special Olympics Ohio’s 2020 Winter Games,” said Wendy Chambers, Executive Director of the BG Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Preparations are being made to host this exciting and wonderful event in BG!”

An estimated 1,500 athletes from all parts of Ohio are expected to compete at the State Winter Games in Bowling Green.

In addition to the competition, the Winter Games weekend in Bowling Green will also feature Opening Ceremonies, Athlete Village and other social events.

Members of the public can attend any of the competitions free of charge.

The outdoor Winter Games events of alpine skiing, snowboarding and exhibition snowshoeing will be at Brandywine Ski Resort, which is about half an hour south of Cleveland, on Feb. 11-12.