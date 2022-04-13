BGSU to hold storm spotter training, Tuesday, April 19

Bowling Green State University's Skywarn storm spotter training will be held on Tuesday, April 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Room 115 of Olscamp Hall.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — With severe weather season fast approaching, Bowling Green State University will hold the 2022 Skywarn Severe Weather Spotter's Training from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, in Room 115 of Olscamp Hall.

Open to the public, participants will have the opportunity to become official weather spotters by learning from meteorologists in the National Weather Service's Cleveland office about how severe weather develops, what to look for when it happens and how to safely and properly report storm information.

The training is free with registration available online or in-person on the day of the event. Free parking will be available in Lot N on Ridge Street. Check-in begins at 5:30 p.m.