BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Bowling Green State University is making the transition into online and remote learning amid ongoing concern over the coronavirus.

The move comes just one day after three cases of the virus were confirmed in Ohio. All three of those cases were in Cuyahoga County.

Confirmation of coronavirus in the state prompted Ohio governor Mike DeWine to issue a State of Emergency, allowing state agencies to better coordinate their responses to the situation.

The university is following DeWine's recommendation of moving away from face-to-face classes and toward online classes following the school's scheduled spring break.

A note sent to BG students on Tuesday stated that as of now, remote learning will begin on March 23 and end on April 6, complying with the Center for Disease Control's CODVID-19 exposure window.

Classes are set to continue as scheduled on both campuses until Friday. However, during this week, all students are encouraged to make choices that are best for their own health. The note stated that faculty will be flexible for class attendance ahead of the break. The university is also expected to remain open for operation.

During the break, faculty will be developing a plan to accommodate the transition into online education.

While completing these online classes, university leaders said that students may choose to return to their permanent residence or stay on campus, where appropriate distancing and enhanced public health measures will be enacted.

Internships, co-ops, clinical rotations and student teaching currently in place are set to continue as scheduled.

BGSU leaders are extending the previous travel restrictions put into place. All university-supported domestic and international trips for students, faculty and staff will be suspended until May 15. Only approved, essential travel is permitted.

The note also stated that university leaders are suspending all BGSU events greater than 100 people effective March 14 through April 17. In the meantime, officials recommend that people practice social distancing.

Additionally, opportunities for faculty and staff to work remotely are being explored. However, that effort is still developing.

For more current information on what the university has in place to protect students and staff against the virus, head over to the BGSU website.

BGSU is not the only school in the area to make adjustments based on coronavirus concerns. The University of Toledo as well as Lourdes University and Terra State are making the temporary switch to online classes.

This situation is developing.