BGSU students team up to collect items for domestic violence shelters

Three students from Bowling Green State University collected toiletries and hygiene necessities for victims of domestic violence and others in need.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Ellie Boyle, Terra Sloane and Brooke Mannin are all students at Bowling Green State University. They teamed up to collect toiletries and hygiene necessities for domestic violence shelters around Bowling Green.

"We got started through a national Her Drive association so we're part of a bigger group that mobilizes around the US," explained Boyle.

They collected three full boxes filled with items on Friday, from tampons to bras to body wash.

Sloane said helping those in need is more important than ever right now, "It's nice to sort of mobilize our community especially in this time when I think it's really been hard for everyone to sort of help those people especially in need, especially around this season when things are going to be needed."

Items collected will be brought to the Cocoon Shelter and The Brown Bag Food Project. Peg Holland with the food project says being able to provide these products for local families is extremely helpful.

"It helps us tremendously. We're going to, as you can see, we use these shelves to provide hygiene items to all of our clients that come through that are in need of food," Holland said.