Bowling Green State University students are asking for action following a tweet sent out by an adjunct professor asking for a US representative hanging.

Former Napoleon councilman, Travis Sheaffer posted the tweet Saturday night.

It says Democratic Minnesota congresswoman, IIhan Omar "needs to be tried for treason and hanged."

Since then, Sheaffer has deleted his twitter account, but it's still unclear what sparked the tweet.

Alexis Hartfield, the Diversity Senator for BGSU undergraduate student government said the school needs to do more.

"We know that he's protected by the 1st amendment but it just boils down to who we want as our staff and representing our school and seeing that our school is focused on diversity and inclusivity he doesn't align with that at all. He shouldn't be able to continue teaching here. And I don't think he should teach at any school at all," said Hartfield.

The school has responded by saying the professor does not speak for the university.

WTOL 11 was told Sheaffer is not scheduled to teach a class next semester.

A University spokesperson said they are also reviewing and updating their policies on employees private use of social media.

