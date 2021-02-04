BGSU students react to university charging Pi Kappa Alpha

Documents from BGSU details how new members of the fraternity were blindfolded, taken down to a basement, pushed around and forced to drink to the point of vomiting.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — It's been almost a month since Bowling Green State University sophomore Stone Foltz died after an alleged hazing incident connected to Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.

BGSU has charged the fraternity with six violations, something students feel is needed.

"It has definitely painted the university in a bad light and they need to right the wrong that has been done," said BGSU student Emma Elwood.

Documents from BGSU detail how new members of the fraternity were blindfolded, taken down to a basement, pushed around and forced to drink to the point of vomiting.

"Personally I don't understand the point of hazing -- to me it's ridiculous and it's needless," BGSU student Aaron May said.

Additionally, the chapter president of Pi Kappa Alpha failed to show up to a meeting with the dean of students, where they were to discuss what happened the night Foltz died. A new meeting has been scheduled for April 6.

Meanwhile students continue to call for the already suspended fraternity to be permanently removed from campus.

"Oh yes, 100 percent. We don't need that kind of behavior happening around here and if that means they have to get removed, then they should get removed," Elwood said.

May agreed.

"Personally, yes. For me those are some pretty ... you know you killed a man. That is pretty extreme, and I think extreme consequences are necessary," he said.