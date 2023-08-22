BGSU students begin first day of classes

The class of 2027, with over 3,500 students, is the second largest in a decade.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University says this year's incoming class has more than 3,500 students, making it the largest since the COVID-19 pandemic saw smaller enrollment numbers.

The size difference is apparent to the students.

"I think it's kind of crazy, all the people we've seen on campus," freshman Emma Kayser said. "I think it's been nice to meet so many new people from all over the place."

Despite BGSU being considered a mid-major university, the size can be a bit shocking for new students.

"Tomorrow I have a class with 194 people, and I had classes with six [people] at OSU-Lima, so a bit of a culture shock," transfer student Clay Cherveny said.

Some students, like sophomore Paige Taylor, are taking 17 credit hours for the fall 2023 semester. It's a bigger workload than her freshman year. She said that's because it's time to prepare for her future.

"I definitely did not have this many classes or credit hours (last year)," Taylor said. "It's a lot more work, getting a lot more involved. You have to put in your work and dedicate your time. But it's what you're working towards for your career, so its worth it."

Others like Kayser say the beginning of the year is a time to meet as many people as possible and make as many friends as you can.

"I think knowing we're all in the same boat," Kayser said. "You're not alone. Go out and make friends."

