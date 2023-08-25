Heat forces BGSU administrators to get creative for students living without AC

BGSU's Chief Well-Being Officer, Ben Batey, said the university knew Thursday was going to be hot, so they created a water-filled agenda.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Although Thursday's heat index did not reach 104 degrees, it was still incredibly hot and humid.

Air conditioning is one of the first things that comes to mind when trying to beat the heat. But, not everyone has it, like some campus housing at Bowling Green State University.

Both students and university administration got creative to help everyone stay cool.

BGSU's Chief Well-Being Officer, Ben Batey, said the university knew Thursday was going to be hot, so they created a water-filled agenda.

"There were slip 'n slides," Batey said. "Shaved ice for them, lemonade. To really make it more of a fun experience for them. Interestingly enough, talking with students today, even in some of those residence halls they say it actually made them bond closer together."

Halle Barfield and Sofia Conte, both freshmen who live in Kreischer, told WTOL 11 that they have made peace living without air conditioning by making sure they have fans.

"I got four fans going and on my window sill I got one of those little fans pointed at me as I sleep," Barfield said. "I do not think it is a problem. I'm a new freshman so I think that it's important to not stay in the dorm as much and get out."

Conte said she and her roommate made a worthy investment.

"Me and my roommate did end up getting an industrial fan. It was worth the $50," she said.

Conte said she's able to accept this is how things go, because her sister attends Ohio State University and she was without air conditioning for a time.

"She had a dorm building that didn't have AC," Conte said. "She was able to have a portable one where you could like put it in the window and everything. But, they don't allow that here because it is a fire hazard."

Freshman Ellie Kramp is lucky enough to live in a dorm with air conditioning. But, she sympathizes.

"In my classes, they complain about it all the time. I feel so bad for them," she said.

To make sure students didn't overheat, administrators made the activities free and kept cooling centers open until at least midnight.

Though none of the first-year students regret being a Falcon, there are some reservations.

"Maybe I'd think twice about living on campus since I live so close. If I didn't have AC, I'd probably live at home," Kramp said.