BGSU student dies on campus

The death of the senior music education major is believed to be from natural causes. The university is making counselors available to students.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University is working to connect students with counselors following the death of a student this weekend.

BGSU President Rodney Rogers sent a letter to students and staff at the university to tell them about the passing of senior Katrina Carrico of Galena, who died in her dorm room Friday night.

He says the cause of death is still being determined, but it's believed to be from natural causes.

Rogers says students can reach out to the Counseling Center at the university to connect with counselors, who will be available in-person and remotely.

Faculty and staff may also receive support through the University’s Employee Assistance Program.

Rogers says those who want to send condolences to the family can send them to sympathy@bgsu.edu and the university will deliver them.

Carrico was a music education student and concertmaster of the BGSU Philharmonia.

