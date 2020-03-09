BGSU rolls out new app to help monitor COVID-19 on campus

The university has launched a free app called "Campus Clear" to report COVID-19 symptoms.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University leaders are working to help slow the spread of COVID-19 with a new app for your smartphone.

Students, faculty and staff who have the "Campus Clear" app will receive daily reminders and answer a few wellness questions before heading to campus or leaving dorms.

"It honestly gives us big picture data so, it doesn't individually identify any person. So, I can't see what one person is answering today, but I can see how many people are answering particular types of symptoms, that they've maybe been potentially exposed to somebody or that they have a fever today," BGSU's Chief Health Officer Ben Batey said.

BGSU leaders said the app will tell you if you are good to go on campus or if you should see a medical provider.

It is voluntary, but as of right now, a couple of thousand people are using the app on campus.