BGSU reports March 3 death of senior honors student from Fostoria

Mason Rowell died unexpectedly at home, university President Rodney Rogers said. It's the second student death reported in a week.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Less than a week after the death of BGSU sophomore Stone Foltz, on Thursday Bowling Green State University reported the unexpected, unrelated death of a second student that occurred March 3.

BGSU President Rodney Rogers said that Mason Rowell, a senior honors student studying mathematics and physics in the College of Arts and Sciences, died at his home.

Rowell, 21, was from Fostoria.

Rogers' statement read, in part:

"Those who knew Mason remember him as a committed student and an intelligent and thoughtful person who enjoyed his involvement in our chess and computer technology student organizations. We mourn his unexpected loss. Condolences to his family can be sent to sympathy@bgsu.edu, and we will deliver them.

"I certainly recognize that this tragic student death is our second in less than a week. Now, more than ever, we need to be there for one another and for our community. Our students can connect directly with counselors, who are available both remotely and in person, to help them cope. In-person appointments will adhere to all COVID-19 health and safety guidelines and protocols. Students may contact the BGSU Counseling Center directly. Faculty and staff may receive support through the University’s Employee Assistance Program.