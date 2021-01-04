BGSU has counseling available after 3rd death of a student reported within a month

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Anna Kelling , Stone Foltz and Mason Rowell were all undergraduate students at Bowling Green when they died. In a year where so many things have already been altered in students' lives, counselor for The Willow Center, Kristy Garcia said it’s natural for people to need time and a way to process their emotions. “You don’t need to know someone personally to feel loss and grief that’s in your community because this is a fellow student," Garcia said. Garcia said the counseling center at the university is a great resource for students and staff, and also said there are multiple other community resources for people off campus.

There are several signs you can look for in yourself and others that indicate you need help.



“Just (being) really distant or sad, in some people it comes in irritability and anger, and knowing it’s OK to be angry but also saying 'hey, I’m concerned,'" Garcia said.



Garcia said if you believe someone is in crisis and needs immediate care the worst thing you can do is stay quiet. She urges finding someone to tell and trying to get them help.



“I don’t think anyone can be prepared for so many deaths at one time. It’s not something you can prepare for; all you can do is react," Garcia said.



BGSU has also emphasized that students and staff have access to mental health services on campus in a statement released Wednesday.