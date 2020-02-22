BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A tweet showing Bowling Green State University's president taking the time to help change a flat tire is going viral.

President Rodney Rogers said he was walking out of a meeting Wednesday night and started a conversation with two BGSU students.

During the conversation, Junior Ashley Dealey told him they were waiting for tire service to help change her flat tire.

President Rogers said he didn't think twice and immediately insisted on helping since it was cold outside.

"It's part of what we do at Bowling Green. I hope anybody would have done that, I just happened to be walking through the building at the time and these young ladies told me about the challenge they had," said Rogers.

He said other people came to help and this was the first time he's helped a student change a tire.

