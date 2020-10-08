BGSU preparing to welcome students back on-campus

Students involved in special organizations will start moving back at the end of this week.

After a summer of back and forth plans, BGSU is preparing to welcome students back to campus. Students involved in special organizations will start moving back at the end of this week.



“Right now we're probably in the range across the board of having about 25% less living in all of our on campus residence facilities,” said Jodi Webb, Associate Vice President of Student Affairs at BGSU.



The university has been making adjustments to residence halls to make them COVID-19 friendly.

On top of enhanced cleaning, they have limited the number of students allowed in common areas. Additionally the university is looking to increase the amount of students in single dorms.



“We’ve really been looking at the capacity of our residence halls, we have throughout the summer provided a very liberal appeal process who maybe have decided they don't want to live on campus,” said Webb.



While students are welcome back on campus, social distancing capacity limits will be enforced all throughout campus.

The university is offering a number of different class options for students in order to limit the number of people in lecture halls.