BGSU, Owens CC approved for campus safety, body camera grants

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — State Rep. Haraz Ghanbari (R) of Perrysburg announced that Bowling Green State University and Owens Community College have been approved for campus safety and body camera grants.

Last year, Ghanbari supported Senate Bill 310 that had funding for the Campus Safety Grant program, which aims to enhance school security throughout higher education institutions.

"I hope this initiative will help provide students and faculty with a more safe and secure environment on our campuses," Ghanbari said.

BGSU was allocated $102,964 and OCC was allocated $102,800 through the grant.

In order to receive the grant, schools had to conduct a security and vulnerability assessment to identify potential areas for improvement.. Eligible expenses include but are not limited to: improved lighting in parking lots, security cameras at building entrances, and secure doors.

Other safety initiatives available through the bill include:

Security Grants – $8.5 million for grants to non-profit groups, churches, chartered non- public schools and licensed preschools to improve security.

– $8.5 million for grants to non-profit groups, churches, chartered non- public schools and licensed preschools to improve security. School Safety Grants – $24 million for safety grants for schools, educational service centers, local law enforcement agencies, and schools operated by county boards of developmental disabilities.

– $24 million for safety grants for schools, educational service centers, local law enforcement agencies, and schools operated by county boards of developmental disabilities. Crime Reduction Grants – Provides $4 million for grants to local law enforcement agencies for crime reduction initiatives.

– Provides $4 million for grants to local law enforcement agencies for crime reduction initiatives. Body Cameras – $10 million for grants to state and local law enforcement agencies to implement or enhance body-worn camera programs.

Through the body cameras measure approved by the General Assembly Budget, the Office of Criminal Justice Services has recently announced the Ohio Body-Worn Camera Grant Program is accepting applications from law enforcement agencies. The grant will assist with body-worn camera technology for officers and the law enforcement agencies.

“We have seen the use of body cameras more and more throughout the state, however, the technology remains quite costly. This program will assist with the expensive costs of this technology while ensuring further protections for both our officers and Ohioans,” Ghanbari added.