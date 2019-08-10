BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Bowling Green State University Office of Multicultural Affairs is hosting a series of workshops on different topics with the goal of encouraging dialogue among students and members of the academic community on pressing current issues.

On Monday, Professors Ana Brown and Dr. Tom Klein focussed on hate crimes and its implications in the local and broader communities.

"This particular session is actually the brainchild of Dr. Klein. He has been working on a curriculum surrounding gun violence and we thought it would be a great way to tie together understanding hate crimes," Brown said. "Specifically how they impact our students who are from marginalized populations."

At the end of the last year, two northwest Ohio people were accused of planning terrorist attacks in the area. Although unrelated, both attacks would have been hate-motivated.

Damon Joseph, 21, of Holland, allegedly planned attacks against Toledo synagogues. He was described by the FBI as an ISIS sympathizer who made videos trying to recruit others to his cause.

Elizabeth Lecron, 23, of Toledo was arrested on charges of plotting a violent attack. The FBI at the time said she corresponded with Dylann Roof, who committed a mass shooting at a Charleston, S.C., church in 2015, and attempted to send him Nazi literature.

Additionally, back in March, two men assaulted two teen victims and used racial slurs toward them after the victims walked into a Bowling Green Waffle House, according to police.

"I realized that there have been in northwestern Ohio, specifically the Toledo area, different events, which were attempted mass shootings," Klein said. "Luckily, the FBI and the police department found out early enough to arrest these people. And I would assume that they are still in jail. So we got lucky."

Klein also said that xenophobia, or the fear of the outsider, is not only nationally widespread but globally as well. He cited casualties such as El Paso, the synagogue attack in Pittsburg and the violent protests in Charlottesville. But he also mentioned the attack at a New Zealand mosque in March of this year.

"The source of the problem is widespread. Not only is it the family, not only is it the easy availability of guns, not only is it the lack of very good mental health support," he said. "It's also the result of individuals not noticing, especially among younger people, those who are left out, those who have been bullied. In the Columbine shooting, the two young teenagers in Columbine High School, they were not the bullies. They were bullied...So, we have to learn how to take bullying seriously. We have to learn how to educate ourselves to see those who were often talking about doing something terrible and reporting it."

Brown said one of the solutions for intolerance and the spike in hate crimes is dialoguing amongst one another and emphasized that interacting with people who are different is key.

"If you're not interacting with someone who is different than all you have to base, what you know about them is what you see on TV, what you hear in the media. And almost always, those portrayals are going to be inaccurate at best and downright false at worst," she said. " And so, how do we build bridges and how do we make it so that people are having these intentional conversations about difference with people who are unlike them in a way that is safe, that is nonthreatening and is building a better understanding. I think that's one of the reasons why we have the dialog series."

The next workshop will be Monday, Oct. 17, at 5 p.m. at the Office of Multicultural Affairs and it will focus on coming out as gender non-binary.





