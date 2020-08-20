BGSU officials warn off-campus party throwers could face disciplinary action from the university

If a party violates current health orders, all students on the lease at the residence could face punishment.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Many of you have reached out to WTOL about planned parties this coming weekend in Bowling Green. This comes right as BGSU students move back on campus.

“So I think regardless with it being opening weekend, it is going to be pretty crazy this weekend and here on out,” said Garrett Chandler, a BGSU senior who had COVID-19 over the summer.

“Everyone sort of knows the schedule for like the parties and the bars and that kind of stuff," added another student.

While the school year is proceeding somewhat normally, officials with the university and Wood County Health Department are making it clear, large parties will not be tolerated.

“It’s not a good idea. We want to prove that we can open campus appropriately,” said Ben Batey, Chief Health Officer at BGSU.

Batey is also the former Wood County Health Commissioner and is warning students can face disciplinary action from the university, even if the party happens off campus. If a party violates current health orders, all students on the lease at the residence could face punishment.

“I’ve been keeping it pretty safe, like I said 10 to 15 people. But if there's any more than that I don't feel very comfortable if I'm there, I either leave of I find myself in a corner” said Chandler.



Chandler is not the only student worried about large parties happening off campus. Danielle Bender is an education major, already nervous about her student teaching experience. She's hoping people realize massive parties contribute to a spike in case numbers

