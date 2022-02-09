New scholarship to allow Monroe County students to pay in-state tuition at BGSU

New and transfer students with a 3.0 GPA or 20 ACT or 1040 SAT are eligible for the $7,988.40 scholarship, which covers the non-resident tuition fee.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Students from Monroe County, Michigan, will have the opportunity to attend Bowling Green State University at an in-state tuition price with a new scholarship.

The eligibility requirements for the $7,988.40 Monroe County, Michigan Scholarship are a 3.0 GPA, 20 ACT or 1040 SAT following a new or transfer student's application to BGSU.

In a press release Friday, BGSU said the scholarship is renewable once at the university and the money covers the non-resident tuition fee.

For new students, the application deadline is Jan. 18, 2023. Transfer students can apply at any time and will be considered after admission.

Application fees for all prospective students are waived by BGSU until Monday.

Cecilia Castellano, vice president of Enrollment Management and Student Outcomes, said BGSU to welcome students from Michigan with the new scholarship.

According to BGSU, an estimated in-state tuition fee with a "standard occupancy room and standard meal plan" is $23,375.60. An estimated out-of-state tuition fee with a "standard occupancy room and standard meal plan" is $31,364.

