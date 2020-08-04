BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A BGSU student received a prestigious scholarship for her work and research that have ties to the coronavirus.

Quinn Eberhard is a recipient of the Barry Goldwater Scholarship, becoming the first BGSU student to win the award in over 10 years.

The junior said the focus of her research is something that's being used right now with scientists to help shorten the time spent analyzing data.

"I'm using RNA and protein sequences and we're aligning those for a variety of species so that we can understand how RNA and proteins interact in the cell of different species. Which can then be applied to cancer research or RNA virus research like COVID-19, so it's very applicable to a lot of fields," said Eberhard.

She said she recognizes now, more than ever, how important her research is to the science being done across the nation.

This is the biggest scholarship you can receive for an undergraduate STEM student; less than 400 students receive the scholarship nationwide.

More information on Eberhart's award and research is available here.

