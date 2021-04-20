BGSU issues statement following 2nd incident involving firearms on campus in past 3 days

A photo circulated on social media of two individuals openly carrying guns on BGSU's campus Tuesday. There is no threat and BGSU says the activity is "not unlawful."

BGSU officials have responded to reports of a second incident of firearms openly carried on campus in the past three days.

A photo circulated on social media showing two men carrying guns on campus Tuesday.

BGSU said there is no current threat as the men are no longer on campus.

BGSU commented on Twitter about the incident, saying that concealing a firearm is in violation of university policy and Ohio Revised Code, but that the activity on Tuesday "is not unlawful."

The university also noted, "In light of the tragic incidents happening across the nation, we understand people may have concern."

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for BGSU directed WTOL 11 to the university's Tweets.

On Sunday, students were warned to stay inside when a man was seen with a gun on campus. The individual was taken into custody by police and charged with inducing panic. BGSU stressed it was not an active shooting situation as no one was injured and no shots were fired.

Unlike Sunday's incident, the university did not post a warning to students on Twitter. The situation was not acknowledged until the university's statement released following the incident.

The university did not say if the two occurrences were related.

BGSU's Policy on Firearms, Deadly Weapons, and Dangerous Ordinance, reads that with some exceptions, including police and ROTC, "no person shall possess, store or use a firearm, deadly weapon or dangerous ordinance as defined in the Ohio Revised Code, in and/or on university owned, rented and/or sponsored property except where specifically permitted."

According to the policy, CCT permit holders may "may lock firearms in motor vehicles parked on the campus."

It was not acknowledged if either man involved in Tuesday's incident was considered an exception under the university's policy.

The policy was first implemented in 2015.