BGSU hosting vigil to remember Stone Foltz

Sunday will mark one year since the sophomore died from an off-campus hazing incident

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — It's been almost one year since the passing of Bowing Green State University sophomore Stone Foltz. The 20-year old died from an off-campus hazing incident on March 7th, 2021.

One year later, Bowling Green State University will honor Foltz’s life at a campus vigil. The vigil is Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. in the campus oval outside the Bowen Thompson Student Union. All are welcome.

Since his passing, BGSU has permanently banned the fraternity Pi Kappa Alpha which was the organization Foltz was pledging back in 2021. Additionally, officials with the university have announced anti-hazing efforts for K-12 educators including a summit happening this summer. The free summit will help educate K-12 school districts on ways they can teach students about hazing and prevent it early on.

"We want to be a leader in this in the state of Ohio providing education across Ohio and resources that individuals can use. We can help educate on that how we’re all mandatory reporters we can all do our part to be on the lookout for anything that looks like hazing report it and take interventions to make sure that we stop it immediately" Ben Batey, Chief Health Officer at BGSU said.

One of the biggest changes since Foltz's death that spreads all across Ohio is the passing of Collins Law, which is Ohio's new anti-hazing law. It increases the penalty for those who participate in hazing and requires education for Ohio universities. BGSU's anti-hazing summit will address the education aspect of Collin's law.

"The passage of Collins Law we know that’s new information for a lot of administrators in K-12 schools," Batey said.