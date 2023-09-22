BGSU celebrates homecoming weekend with 100th anniversary of bands

The homecoming game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday against Ohio University.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — BGSU alumni are flocking back to campus for the 101st homecoming weekend.

"Coming home, coming back to their alma mater is an emotional and exciting time," said BGSU President Rodney Rogers.

The alumni will head back to campus to engage with current students and see what has changed since the last time they were in town.

"It's a good time to spend talking about where we're going as a university, but also making sure that our past is connected with us," said BGSU Director of Athletics Derek van der Merwe.

This year's homecoming -- which kicks off against Ohio University at 3:30 p.m. -- is all about bands, as 2023 marks the 100-year anniversary of the BGSU bands.

For the homecoming game on Saturday, 450 band alumni will join the 300-member Falcon Marching Band for one of the largest performances in the university's history on campus.

Marching Band Director Jon Waters said it's important for current students to get to know the graduates and see what a future after college can hold.

"They are coming back to pay respect to this great institution," Waters said. "But, they are a prime example for our current students of what musician citizens should be."

For many current band members, the discipline and dedication it takes to make the band is an important life lesson.

"Work ethic, how to balance classes, 18 credit hours with a lot of band. It's taught me things that I'll keep for the rest of my life," said Sarah Higgenbotham a three-year BGSU marching band member.

And for others, wearing the university's logo is a bonding experience that goes beyond the performances.

"Being a part of the marching band is such a big part of my college experience," said BGSU junior Hannah Baran. "It's part of an escape for me, but also they're my family, they're my friends. The marching band is a big part of my life, and I wouldn't have it any other way."

Along with the game on Saturday, there will be plenty to do on campus Friday and Saturday for alumni, current students and the community.

"It's not just for our alums, we also engage the community," President Rogers said. "We live in a great college town, Zillow ranking us No. 3 in the nation in terms of college towns. So, we want to whole community to be a part of this."