Northwest Ohio Teacher Shortage Summit held at BGSU

Teachers and community leaders will gather to find solutions to the nationwide shortage.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University is hosting the Northwest Ohio Teacher Shortage Summit. This is a chance for educators and community leaders to gather and discuss solutions to the nationwide decline in teachers.

Recent federal data shows teacher preparation programs have seen a decline by 35%, while Ohio has seen over 50%.

The Ohio Education Association says 17,000 fewer people are working in education now than three years ago. There are many contributing factors to this, one of which is the low salaries teachers are given.

"Beginning salaries for teachers in Ohio are somewhere between $35,000-$40,000 and it requires a four-year degree," says Dawn Shinew, Dean of the College of Education at BGSU. "It requires license examines. It requires all kinds of things. So that's quite an investment for somebody to make to get a license to do something that pays poorly."

Shinew also hopes to discuss adjustments to how the system prepares teachers for their job.

"We know that most teachers are continuing to be predominately white, predominately middle class, predominately female," Shinew said. "17% of Ohio students identify as black and only 4.3% of our teachers do. So I think this an opportunity for us to look at the pipeline in different ways."

The summit will be held at the Student Union from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Registration is required.