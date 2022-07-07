BGSU extends waiver on GRE, GMAT graduate school tests through spring 2024

The university first offered waivers for the tests required for graduate school applications in the summer of 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University has extended the existing waivers for the GRE and GMAT tests required for graduate school applications through the spring of 2024.

In a press release, the university said the decision to extend came from "an effort to remain flexible and adaptable" and "to ensure the campus community has the support and resources needed to succeed."

BGSU first waived the testing requirements for graduate admissions in the summer of 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Developed by the standardized test developer Educational Testing Service, the GRE (Graduate Record Examinations) is a standardized test required by many colleges as part of a graduate school application.

The GMAT (Graduate Management Admissions Test) is a less common graduate admissions test created primarily for business schools. It is developed by the Graduate Management Admissions Council.

The waiver of the two tests applies to all domestic and international students applying to any of BGSU's graduate programs. But the requirements for language proficiency tests TOEFL (Test of English as a Foreign Language) and IELTS (International English Language Testing System) are not waived.

BGSU clarified it will still accept the Duolingo English Test through the summer of 2024.

In a statement regarding the extension of the waive, BGSU's Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs Joe B. Whitehead said: