BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University enrollment is once again on the rise.

According to university leaders, overall enrollment for the spring 2020 semester is up 3% from over a year ago, meeting the school's goal. Total student enrollment for the semester is at 19,331, up from 18,776 in 2019.

BGSU's fall-to-spring retention rate reportedly remains strong at nearly 91% for spring 2020.

Undergraduate enrollment on the Bowling Green campus has also gone up 3% over the last year, with a headcount of 14,658 compared to 14,196 in spring of last year.

BGSU Firelands had an increase in enrollment of just over 5% with a jump from last year's 1,977 to 2,080 this spring.

The university also noted a major increase in enrollment for the second year of its winter session. The session adds three weeks to the academic calendar. Enrollment was at more than 1,400 students, including those participating in online courses, courses on campus and experience abroad and across the United States. Last year, winter enrollment was at just 1,062.

These numbers are released every semester on the 15th day of classes, marking the official enrollment count reported to the state.

"We’re extremely pleased with our progress in enrollment growth, and most importantly, in our measures of student success. We continue to improve in retention and set a new mark by achieving the highest four-year graduation rate in our history,”BGSU President Rodney K. Rogers said. “Our students are engaged in a learning community that prepares them to live meaningful and productive lives.”

