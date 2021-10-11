BGSU dedicates new veterans memorial honoring alumni who made the ultimate sacrifice

The BGSU Veterans Memorial features five pillars representing branches of the United States military. Names of 112 alumni who died serving their country are etched into the monument.

“On Veterans Day and every day, Bowling Green State University is proud to honor the service and commitment of those in our nation’s Armed Forces,” BGSU President Rodney K. Rogers said. “Our newly dedicated Veterans Memorial is a place of reverence. It’s a reminder that our work in shaping our Union at times requires deep loss. We will always owe a debt of gratitude to our veterans and this memorial will serve as a special reminder of their unwavering service to these United States.”