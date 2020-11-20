BGSU dealing with COVID-19 increases on campus before holiday break

The University is working to get as many students and staff tested as possible before break begins in order to slow the spread of the virus.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — COVID-19 cases continue to rise on college campuses, including at Bowling Green State University, where officials say they have seen increases in the last two weeks.

Leaders at the university say they are working daily to combat the virus before college students head home for the holidays.

"We've drastically increased our testing to really provide an opportunity for faculty staff and students," said Ben Batey, BGSU's Chief Medical Officer.



Batey says the University wants to get as many people tested as possible before classes go virtual for the rest of the semester after the break.

BGSU is making rapid tests available for all faculty, students and staff, even if they're not showing symptoms.

"We're doing about 250-275 rapid tests a day. On top of that, we're also utilizing the partnership with the Wood County Hospital," said Batey.

The hospital is capable of testing around 100 people per day, according to Batey. Combined with BGSU, that means nearly 400 tests can be administered each day.

Batey says over the last week, they have seen an increase in COVID-19 positives on their campus compared to the week prior. But he also says that falls in line with trends currently being seen in the county and state.

Batey believes over the next week and through Thanksgiving Break, those numbers will drop.

"We'll see that naturally come down, but we're really trying to make sure they can get that test before going home so that they're not taking it back and continuing that spread into their home communities," said Batey.



He says BGSU wants to make sure everyone on campus is safe to go home for the rest of the semester without spreading the virus in other communities.

If you want to get tested, more information is available here.