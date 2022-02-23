BGSU to hold candlelight memorial March 1 for Stone Foltz

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University is holding a candlelight memorial March 1 to honor Stone Foltz.
The service is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the Union Oval on the BGSU campus near the Bowen-Thompson Student Union. March 7 will mark one year since Foltz died after an alcohol-fueled hazing incident.
Foltz was at a Pi Kappa Alpha new member initiation where new members, most of them underaged, were instructed to drink a whole bottle of high alcohol content liquor. Foltz drank all or nearly all of the bottle given to him - the equivalent of 40 shots - before he was dropped off at his apartment.
He was later taken to the hospital where he died of fatal ethanol intoxication, according to the coroner.
Several men are facing charges.