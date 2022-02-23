BGSU to hold candlelight memorial March 1 for Stone Foltz

The service is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the Union Oval on the BGSU campus near the Bowen-Thompson Student Union. March 7 will mark one year since Foltz died after an alcohol-fueled hazing incident .

Foltz was at a Pi Kappa Alpha new member initiation where new members, most of them underaged, were instructed to drink a whole bottle of high alcohol content liquor. Foltz drank all or nearly all of the bottle given to him - the equivalent of 40 shots - before he was dropped off at his apartment.