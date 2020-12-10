BGSU offers 'flexible' grading as COVID-19 pandemic continues

The fall semester began with a variety of learning options. However, school leaders understand an ongoing pandemic is having an impact on students

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University leaders are taking steps to make grading more flexible as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Although the fall semester began with a variety of learning options, leaders understand the pandemic is still causing problems for students.



"We recognize that students may still be impacted by the pandemic in ways that we can't always predict," BGSU Vice Provost for Academic Affairs Glenn Davis said.

To help, the university is now offering flexibility when it comes to grades.

Students can choose to be scored on a traditional grading scale, A through F, for any of their courses, or they can opt into a pass-fail option.

Davis said the initiative was an idea that came from students.



"They produced a resolution for flexible grading and in collaboration with faculty and with the administration, we were able to get that resolution passed this past Friday," he said.



However, Davis recommended students take time to ensure the flexible grading scale is the right choice for them and the career paths they plan to take before the sign on.



"For many of our students who are going onto professional programs like pre-med or law or going into education, they may need that letter grade," Davis said.