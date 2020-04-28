BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University started a unique partnership this week that supports local restaurants, the athletic department and frontline workers all in one.

BGSU athletics teamed up with three restaurants in order to support local frontline heroes during the next three weeks. Not only can you donate, but you can receive something free in return.

Now through May 15, by donating $6, you provide a meal for a frontline worker in BG.

In the first week, Pollyeyes meals will go to Wood County Hospital and the city's nursing homes' staff.

Week two, Sam B’s meals are going to Bowling Green police and fire.

And, in the third week, meals from Jimmy Johns will go to grocery store workers in town.

“It feels great to give back to the community and I know our partners are as well. With everything that has happened with COVID-19, this has been a great way to give back to our community. Our Falcon fans have come out better than expected and we are excited this has taken off as well as it has,” General Manager of Falcon Properties David Anderson said.

Taken off indeed. This started on Monday and in just 24 hours over 500 meals were donated.

“We are hoping to keep growing from here. The 500 number was beyond our dreams. We were just hoping for 250 meals in the first week but we are over 500 in just one day. We can’t wait to see where this goes," Anderson said.

After you donate, you won’t go away empty handed. You will receive a free ticket to BGSU football’s home opener.

You can click here to make your donation.

RELATED: Defiance group using social media to support small businesses

RELATED: Toledo schools team up to host canned food collection drive

RELATED VIDEO: