BGSU announces record, retention, highest enrollment in more than a decade

Bowling Green State University remains a tier-one university by U.S. News and World Report.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — In spite of a global pandemic, Bowling Green State University is having record success in student numbers.

The university is recording the highest retention rate of students in the university's history, and the highest enrollment in more than a decade.

Defying the national trend of declining enrollment, BGSU is up 1.6% in headcount from fall 2019, with 20,232 students enrolled for the fall 2020 academic term.

The University’s retention rate saw an even larger increase, up 2.3% from 2019, with a 79.4% overall retention rate, the highest in a century.

BGSU welcomed nearly 7,400 new students in both the summer and fall terms, with record summer enrollment, up 4% from 2019 and the highest headcount since 2011.

“Our students tell us time and time again, 'BGSU feels like home, a community where they belong,'” said President Rodney K. Rogers. “This reflects the intentionality of our faculty and staff to support each student. Throughout this global pandemic, in the most unprecedented circumstances, they found a way to connect with and educate our students, remaining committed that BGSU graduates are positioned to live meaningful and productive lives. These record enrollment and retention rates demonstrate that Bowling Green State University – a public university for the public good –values our students and our mission to serve the public.”

The largest enrollment growth came in the university’s graduate and eCampus programs, which offers 100% online graduate and undergraduate degree and certificate programs.

BGSU waived GRE and GMAT test requirements for its master’s degree programs in March, a move it has extended to fall 2021.

BGSU Firelands also saw growth with an increased first-year class and a sustained enrollment growth, up 4% over the last two years.

This enrollment success comes at a time when the U.S. News and World Report ranks Bowling Green State University in their tier-one of 2021 Best Colleges listing.

The university was also ranked for social mobility and as a top public institution adding value for students across its academic profile.

After the halt of in-person learning in March and moving to a fully online course delivery due to COVID-19, BGSU reopened its campuses and residence halls in August with a new, flexible course delivery model called Design My BGSU, a program that gives students the opportunity to take courses in-person or online this fall.

The Class of 2024 boasts the highest average GPA in BGSU’s history of new freshman enrollment, at 3.59. The Office of Admissions and SOAR hosted nearly 12,000 virtual visitors this summer to support the enrollment of new students.