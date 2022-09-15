BGSU celebrates 100 years of Homecoming with weekend festivities

Alumni, students, employees and other community members celebrate a century of Homecoming this weekend.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — From Thursday through Sunday, BGSU will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the university's Homecoming festivities with four days of events for alumni, students, employees and other community members.

The university underwent a plethora of changes in the past several years, including construction on buildings both old and new, commemorations and the induction of a new president in 2018. In 2021, a new Business Administration building marked the university's first named college: the Allen W. and Carol M. Schmidthorst College of Business. In 2018, Hanna Hall was demolished and the film department's theatre was moved to the Bowen-Thompson Student Union.

As BGSU commemorates 100 years of alumni celebrations, some say these changes are moving the university in the right direction.

"Campus looks great, the new entrance here at the end of campus; the buildings and the things they've done," Jeff Grieg, class of 1985 said. His said his daughter also attends BGSU. "As an alum I couldn't be happier with the leadership of President Rogers. You come back to campus and there's a real sense of pride."

Grieg lauded BGSU's homecoming as an opportunity for community with plenty of on-campus activities.

"There's nothing better than homecoming, and there's nothing better than BG's homecoming," Grieg added.

The interest in a university community appears to span a few decades of cohorts. Freshman Malakhi Griffin said events like homecoming are important.

"[It] keeps the culture of BGSU, continuing on traditions. And I think it's also fun for the students. It gives them something to do."

Many students expressed excitement for the homecoming activities and events to come this weekend.

"I'll be at the football game," senior Maya Brooks said. She studies international relations and Spanish.

"I'm going to try to go to the bed-racing," fellow senior Kerrigan Dick said. Both she and Brooks are also volunteering to drive golf carts to assist people with mobility issues during the weekend events.

But homecoming festivities aren't for everyone. "It gets difficult to find something fun to do when there are so many people around," sophomore Eric Oglesbee said.

The events kick of Thursday afternoon, with a busy weekend to follow. Below are a list of just some of the activities attendees can expect.

Bed Races & Block Party

The weekend kicks off with the 9th annual resident life event where students can race a dorm bed-turned-go-kart, dress up in costumes and enjoy games, snacks and drinks. Not too sure about your racing skills? You might win best spirit or style instead. This event runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Distinguished Alumni Induction Ceremony

BGSU honors its alumni who have made great strides in all disciplines by adding their names to a list that includes Academy Award-winning actress Eva Marie Saint and "Grey's Anatomy" actor James Pickens, Jr., among many others.

The 2022 recipients of the honor are Clarence Albert Daniels Jr. '71, '73; Brenda J. Hollis '68, '14 (Hon.); Beth Macy '86 and Dr. Antony Rucci '72, '76, '78. They will be honored during a ceremony located in the Lenhart Grand Ballroom at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Welcome Back Party on Court Street

This family-friendly event takes place from 6p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and formally (or casually!) welcomes back alumni with games, food and music.

Freddie and Frieda 5K

Saturday morning kicks off bright and early at 8:30 a.m. with a 5k walk/run, starting at the new Alumni Gateway on the intersection of Thurstin Avenue and Court Street. Runners and walkers are given a 100th anniversary commemorative Homecoming t-shirt, but registration is required.

Alumni Gateway dedication

With the removal of the old administration building, BGSU built up in its place a new plaza which will be formally dedicated at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The new area sports an archway, a fountain, hammocks and benches.

Falcon Flame vow renewal

Married couples who both sport BGSU degrees--otherwise known as "Falcon Flames"--can renew their wedding vows outside Prout Chapel at 11 a.m. on Saturday. University President Rodney K. Rogers will officiate the ceremony. Registration for this event is now closed.

Homecoming football game and fireworks

The weekend's main event: fans can cheer on BGSU Football in a game against Marshall at 5 p.m. on Saturday, with tailgating fun before the event which begins at 2 p.m. Immediately following the game visitors will be treated to a fireworks display.

Bruch with the Birds

Homecoming visitors can wrap up the weekend with a brunch costing $11 per person. BGSU mascots Freddie and Frieda will be in attendance for this 10 a.m. to noon meal, which is held at the Social House, an on-campus buffet-style dining hall formerly known as The Oaks.

These are just a few of the weekend's festivities. Click here for a detailed list of every event.