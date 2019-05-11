BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — On Tuesday voters in Bowling Green will once again vote on a school levy and will decide what they want the future of Bowling Green elementary schools to look like.

The district has a 1.6 mil property tax and a quarter perfect traditional income tax on the ballot, which will support the construction and upkeep of a consolidated elementary school. The idea of one school has been controversial throughout the city, but district leaders feel it will create an equal environment for all students.

"When we're talking about equity of resources, equity of class sizes, equity for students across the board, it's something right now we don't have, we have three separate buildings that are working independently of each other," said Bowling Green City Schools Superintendent Francis Scruci.

The property tax would cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $56 a year. The quarter percent income tax is based off the median family income of about $66,000 and rounds out to $165 a year. Put together, that comes out to about $220 dollars a year.

If the levy passes, Crim, Kenwood and Conneaut Elementary will be converted into one single consolidated elementary school, that all elementary children in Bowling Green will attend.

The last two levies Bowling Green put on the ballot failed. This time around, the amount of money and time frame has decreased, based off the recommendation of task forces formed

Superintendent Scruci believes this time around, the school board listened to what voters were asking for

"We had many people at our April meeting saying they wanted a one building elementary school, and so the board did listen to that," said Scruci.

If the levy does pass, changes could start to happen as early as next school year.

According to the BG school levy website, the consolidated elementary would be built on the same campus as the high school.

