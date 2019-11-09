BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green police are looking for a driver they say hit two pedestrians early Friday morning on East Napoleon.

The incident sent one to the hospital.

The 19-year-old female victim was transported with an apparent head injury. The 22-year-old male victim was not seriously hurt.

If anyone has any information about the crash, they are asked to call police at 419-352-2571.

