BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green Police say they have obtained an arrest warrant for a 23-year-old man believed to be the suspect in an early Sunday morning shooting.

Police say James Jermaine Starks Jackson II is wanted for attempted murder after he was identified by witness statements and video surveillance in the area.

Jackson is described as a black male, 6'4" and 300 pounds with long black dreadlocks and brown eyes. Police say he was last seen in Fremont, but is known to frequent Toledo and Cleveland.

The victim in the shooting, 21-year-old Kobe Peterson, is in the hospital in critical condition following the shooting.

During the course of the investigation, detectives also received information regarding a possible additional victim.

Call Wood County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-54-CRIME or Detective Scott Frank at 419-352-2571 if you have any information.

Callers are eligible for rewards up to $1,000 for information resulting in the arrest and conviction of perpetrators of crime.