OHIO, USA — The University of Toledo and Bowling Green University are taking action to restrict travel amid coronavirus concerns over spring break.

The University of Toledo is canceling an alternative spring break trip to New York City because of confirmed coronavirus cases there.

Also, on Saturday, Bowling Green State University announced that it would be suspending all spring break travel outside the U.S.

"Containing the spread of a contagious disease presents challenges and will require BGSU to take proactive measures to protect the health and safety of all members, and particularly the most vulnerable members, of our community while working to maintain University operations and responsibilities," the university said in a press release.

BGSU is prohibiting all university supported travel to countries under a Level 3 travel restriction and all student group trips to Level 2 and 3 countries. Those countries include China, South Korea, Iran, Italy and Japan.

Governor Mike Dewine and state health officials confirmed, Saturday, that there are still no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state of Ohio. In Sunday's update, officials indicated that four people are now awaiting test results and there have been ten negative tests. Additionally, 255 people are under public health supervision.

"I encourage all members of our community to weigh the potential risks of their spring break and other near-term, personal travel plans," BGSU suggests.

An executive team, to be led by Dr. Sue Houston, will lead the BGSU’s COVID-19 response and preparedness efforts.

Students and Education Abroad program directors with questions or concerns should contact International Programs and Partnerships at edabroad@bgsu.edu or 419-372-2247.

UToledo also took action earlier in the week to bring students who were studying abroad in affected countries home.

Once the CDC made the decision to put Italy on the list for coronavirus watch, officials at the UToledo immediately made arrangements to bring students home.

UToledo students who were studying abroad will be able to finish their courses online.

